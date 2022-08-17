Corporate Deal

Global Atlantic Financial Group announced that it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co. to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The transaction, announced Aug. 16, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. New York-based Global Atlantic is advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Marilyn Lion. Counsel information for Equitable Financial, which is also based in New York, was not immediately available.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 8:24 AM