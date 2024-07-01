Corporate Deal

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc., a Phase 1 biotech developing off-the-shelf natural killer cell-based therapies for autoimmune diseases, registered with the SEC on June 28 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The San Diego-based company is advised by Cooley partners Charlie Kim and Carlos Ramirez. The underwriters, led by Cantor Fitzgerald and Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Matthew Bush and Cheston Larson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 01, 2024, 9:30 AM