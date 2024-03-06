Corporate Deal

VIAVI Solutions has agreed to acquire Spirent Communications plc, an automated tests and assurances provider for cybersecurity and positioning networks, for approximately 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion). The transaction, announced March 5, is expected to close during the second half of 2024. Chandler, Arizona-based VIAVI was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partners Ian Lopez and Philip Richter. Spirent Communications, which is based in Crawley, United Kingdom, was represented by Linklaters. The Linklaters team was led by corporate partners Matthew Hearn and James Inglis.

