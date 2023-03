Corporate Deal

Online social gaming creator Virtual Gaming Worlds and Ferrari's wholly owned subsidiary Ferrari SpA announced the establishment of a partnership on Thursday. Australia-based Virtual Gaming was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team that included partners Marco D'Ostuni, Gareth Kristensen, Vania Petrella and Giuseppe Scassellati-Sforzolini. Counsel information for Ferrari, based in Maranello, Italy, was not immediately available.

Automotive

March 06, 2023, 8:13 AM