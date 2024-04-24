Corporate Deal

SCR-Sibelco NV has agreed to acquire glass input materials producer Strategic Materials in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. The transaction, announced April 23, is expected to close towards the end of the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Antwerp, Belgium-based SCR-Sibelco was advised by Latham & Watkins. Strategic Materials, which is based in Houston, was represented by an Arnold & Porter team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 24, 2024, 10:08 AM

