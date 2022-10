Corporate Deal

Insightsoftware, backed by TA Associates, HG Capital and Genstar Capital, announced that it has acquired business intelligence analytics firm Cubeware from Primrose Investements. Financial terms were not disclosed. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Insightsoftware was advised by a DLA Piper team led by partner Dr. Benjamin Parameswaran. Counsel information for Cubeware, which is based in Munich, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

October 26, 2022, 10:05 AM