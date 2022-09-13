Corporate Deal

CIM Group announced that it has acquired the renewable natural gas development platform of MAS CanAm LLC, an affiliate of MAS Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based CIM was advised by a Baker Botts team that included partners Emil Barth, Michael Didriksen, Scott Looper and Frank Schoen. MAS Energy, based in Atlanta, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Cy Jones, Randy Santa Ana, Lucas Spivey, Kelann Stirling, Drew Stuyvenberg and Rhett Van Syoc.

Renewable Energy

September 13, 2022, 9:28 AM