CIM Group announced that it has acquired the renewable natural gas development platform of MAS CanAm LLC, an affiliate of MAS Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based CIM was advised by a Baker Botts team that included partners Emil Barth, Michael Didriksen, Scott Looper and Frank Schoen. MAS Energy, based in Atlanta, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Cy Jones, Randy Santa Ana, Lucas Spivey, Kelann Stirling, Drew Stuyvenberg and Rhett Van Syoc.
Renewable Energy
September 13, 2022, 9:28 AM