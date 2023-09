Corporate Deal

EQT Private Equity, together with its co-shareholders, have agreed to sell orthopaedic company LimaCorporate to medical technology company Enovis Corp. The transaction, announced Sept. 25, is expected to close in early 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sweden-based EQT was advised by a Latham & Watkins team. Counsel information for Enovis, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was not immediately available.

Health Care

September 26, 2023, 10:23 AM

nature of claim: /