Corporate Deal

Cravath, Swaine & Moore advised Altus Group Limited in its acquisition of the commercial real estate valuation and advisory services business of Situs Group for $225 million in cash. The Cravath team included partners Amanda Gold, David Kappos, David Perkins, Arvind Ravichandran and Daniel Zach. Situs Group was represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel and Kirkland & Ellis.

Real Estate

November 15, 2023, 10:31 AM

