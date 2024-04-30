Corporate Deal

UMB Financial Corp. has agreed to acquire Heartland Financial for approximately $2 billion in stock. The transaction, announced April 29, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Kansas City, Missouri-based UMB Financial was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Frank Azzopardi, Jennifer Conway, Randall Guynn, Lee Hochbaum and David Schnabel. Heartland, which is based in Denver, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners Jacob A. Kling and Steven R. Green.

Banking & Financial Services

April 30, 2024, 12:12 PM

