Faraday Future has secured $105 million in financing commitments from affiliates of ATW Partners, Daguan International and Senyun International. Los Angeles-based Faraday Future was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Banks Bruce, Michael Heinz and Vijay Sekhon. ATW Partners, which is based in New York, was advised by Kelley Drye & Warren and Blank Rome. Olshan Frome Wolosky counseled Senyun.

June 28, 2023, 9:25 AM

