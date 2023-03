Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled Goldman Sachs Group and others in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.35 billion. The issuance was announced Mar. 1 by Toronto-based Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. The Latham & Watkins team is led by New York-based partners Senet Bischoff and Erika Weinberg.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2023, 7:51 AM