Corporate Deal

Watson Farley & Williams is guiding Madrid-based Icon Energy Corp. in a $75 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Watson Farley & Williams team is led by partners Filana Silberberg and Will Vogel. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Matthew Bernstein, Barry Grossman and Sarah Williams represent the IPO's underwriters, led by Maxim Group.

Renewable Energy

May 15, 2024, 10:13 AM

