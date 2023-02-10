Corporate Deal

Envision Pharma Group announced that it has acquired OKRA.ai., an artificial intelligence-focused health care consulting firm that dissects large clinical, scientific and commercial data. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Envision Pharma was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partners Shona Ha and John Newton. Counsel information for OKRA Technologies, which is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

February 10, 2023, 9:36 AM