TPG Capital has agreed to acquire alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon for approximately $2.7 billion in cash and equity. The transaction, announced May 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. San Francisco-based TPG was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Davis Polk & Wardwell; Shearman & Sterling; and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Angelo Gordon was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Marco Masotti, Samuel J. Welt, Steven Williams and Maury Slevin.

May 15, 2023, 9:29 AM

