Corporate Deal

Foley & Lardner is advising Baltimore-based Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Foley & Lardner team is led by partner Curt Creely. Lucosky Brookman LLP partner Joseph M. Lucosky represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Kingswood Investments.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 30, 2023, 6:19 AM

