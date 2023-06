Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the joint bookrunners in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.5 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 20 by Hamilton, Bermuda-based international spirits company Bacardi Ltd. The Davis Polk team included partner Derek Dostal.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 22, 2023, 6:02 AM

