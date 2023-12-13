Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus and TA Associates have acquired health and wellness benefits platform Exercite from Waterland Private Equity and have concurrently placed a majority investment in Epassi Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Warburg Pincus and TA Associates were advised by Kirkland & Ellis; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a Goodwin Procter team led by partners Carl Bradshaw, Jan Schinkoth and Sebastian Walczak. Waterland Private Equity, which is based in Bussum, the Netherlands, was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Daniel Wiegand and Elisabeth Kreuzer.

Investment Firms

December 13, 2023, 11:42 AM

