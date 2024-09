Corporate Deal

Ericsson AB announced the formation of a joint venture with telecom operators AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom and others to combine and sell network application programming interfaces (APIs). Stockholm-based Ericsson received counsel from a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based corporate partners Nick Cline and Emily Cridland.

September 19, 2024, 9:32 AM