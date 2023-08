Corporate Deal

Boise Cascade has agreed to purchase Brockway-Smith Co, a wholesale distributor specializing in doors and millwork, for $172 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 23, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Boise, Idaho-based Boise Cascade was advised by Perkins Coie. Counsel information for Andover, Massachusetts-based Brockway-Smith was not immediately available.

Wholesalers

August 24, 2023, 4:49 PM

