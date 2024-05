Corporate Deal

Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Petershill program has made a strategic minority investment in asset management firm Pennybacker Capital Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Petershill was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Pennybacker Capital, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Reeves and April Larkin.

Real Estate

May 14, 2024, 10:02 AM

nature of claim: /