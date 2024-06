Corporate Deal

Monarch Alternative Capital LP has agreed to sell Shopko Optical to Fielmann Group AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced June 10, is expected to close in the third quarter or 2024. Shopko Optical was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Joshua Kogan, Matthew Lovell, Vincent Thorn and Dennis Williams. Counsel information for Fielmann Group and Monarch Alternative Capital was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 11, 2024, 4:02 PM

