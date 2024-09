Corporate Deal

Medix Biochemica has secured 616 million euros ($682 million) in a strategic capital raise led by Council Ring Capital, with participation from DevCo Partners Ltd. Council Ring was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Adam Turteltaub, Amanda M. Burke and Matthew Block. Counsel information for Medix Biochemica was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 04, 2024, 10:30 AM