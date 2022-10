Corporate Deal

Liquid Wind AB, a circular carbon energy company, announced that it has secured 15.2 million euros ($15 million) in a Series B funding round from existing investors including Alfa Laval AB, Siemens Energy AG, Uniper and others. Sweden-based Liquid Wind was advised by a MAQS Law Firm. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

October 18, 2022, 9:30 AM