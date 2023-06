Corporate Deal

Lonza Inc., a manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical and other industries, has acquired biotech company Synaffix B.V. for 160 million euros ($172 million). Morristown, New Jersey-based Lonza was advised by Bird & Bird. Synaffix, which is based in Amsterdam, was represented by NautaDutilh and by a Goodwin Procter team including partners Malcolm Bates and Andrew Harrow.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 02, 2023, 11:17 AM

