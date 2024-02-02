Corporate Deal

The Angelos family, majority owner of the Major League Baseball franchise the Baltimore Orioles, has agreed to sell a control stake in the team to David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of the private equity firm The Caryle Group, for $1.725 billion. Rubenstein is joined in the investment by businessmen Michael Arougheti, Mitchell Goldstein and Michael Smith from Ares Management. The Baltimore Orioles was represented by Jones Day. Rubenstein was represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Hogan Lovells acted as legal counsel to Arougheti, Goldstein and Smith.

February 02, 2024, 12:04 AM

