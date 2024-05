Corporate Deal

Verona Pharma plc and its wholly-owned subsidiary Verona Pharma have entered into strategic financing agreements providing access of up to $650 million from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and OMERS Life Sciences. London-based Verona Pharma was represented by a Latham & Watkins transactional team led by partners Elizabeth Oh, Jekkie Kim and Haim Zaltzman. Oaktree Capital, which is based in Los Angeles, was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 14, 2024, 10:53 AM

nature of claim: /