Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Ares Management's Infrastructure Opportunities and Alternative Credit strategies have placed a strategic investment in fiber broadband provider Clarity Telecom d/b/a Bluepeak. Bluepeak was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Jacqui Bogucki and Christopher May. Los Angeles-based Ares Management was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Christopher Chan, Rohit Chaudhry, William Dong, Robert Goodin and Alec Manzer.

Telecommunications

March 01, 2024, 11:00 AM

nature of claim: /