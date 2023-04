Corporate Deal

Mitratech announced that it has acquired Gauge Capital portfolio company Circa and performance management provider Trakstar in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Milwaukee-based Circa was represented by a Ropes & Gray team including partners Stephanie Bruce, Aaron Harsh, Matt Jones, Samer Musallam and Matthew Richards.

Technology

April 12, 2023, 10:47 AM

