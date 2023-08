Corporate Deal

Nick Alexander Imports announced the sale of Nick Alexander BMW and Nick Alexander MINI to Car Pros Automotive Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Nick Alexander Imports was advised by an ArentFox Schiff team including partner David C. Meyer. Car Pros, which is based in Renton, Washington, was advised by Scali Rasmussen PC.

Automotive

August 29, 2023, 9:29 AM

