Arrival Ltd., a manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, is going public through a SPAC merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V. As a result of the merger, Arrival will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of $524 million. Arrival plans to use funds from the transaction to support its commercialization, including the construction of a manufacturing facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. The transaction, announced April 6, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023. Arrival, which is based in London, was represented by a Linklaters team led by partners Mike Bienenfeld, Jeffrey Cohen, Manfred Muller and Pierre-Emmanuel Perais. Kensington was advised by a Hughes Hubbard & Reed team led by partner Charles A. Samuelson.

April 10, 2023, 11:00 AM

