Quetta Acquisition Corp., a blank check company pursuing a merger target in the financial sector, filed with the SEC on Aug. 18 for a $60 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Loeb & Loeb partner Mitchell S. Nussbaum. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Robinson & Cole partners Ze'-ev Eiger and Er Zhou.

August 22, 2023, 11:55 AM

