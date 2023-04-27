Corporate Deal

Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company, has secured $250 million in a Series C funding round led by TPG Rise Climate, with participation from Hanover Technology Investment Management and existing investors Energy Transition Ventures and Fenice Investment Group. Ohmium was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Spice Route Legal. The Skadden Arps team includes partners Michael Hong, Erica Schohn and Sean Shimamoto. TPG, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Renewable Energy

April 27, 2023, 11:22 AM

nature of claim: /