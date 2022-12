Corporate Deal

Sun King, a solar energy product provider, has secured $70 million in a Series D funding round led by LeapFrog Investments. Nairobi, Kenya-based Sun King was advised by Goodwin Procter. LeapFrog Investments, which is based in London, was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Geoffrey Burgess.

Renewable Energy

December 20, 2022, 7:17 AM