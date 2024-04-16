Corporate Deal

L Squared Capital Partners has agreed to sell Elevated Facility Services Group, an elevator and escalator equipment services provider and contractor, to APi Group Corp. for approximately $570 million. The transaction, announced April 15, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. New Brighton, Minnesota-based APi Group was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partner Jim Langston. Counsel information for L Squared Capital, which is based in Newport Beach, California, was not immediately available.

Business Services

April 16, 2024, 12:31 PM

nature of claim: /