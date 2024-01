Corporate Deal

PacifiCorp, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co., was counseled by Perkins Coie in a bond offering valued at an aggregate $3.8 billion. Latham & Watkins counseled underwriters Barclays, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Erika Weinberg.

Banking & Financial Services

January 08, 2024, 11:28 AM

