Corporate Deal

Novartis has agreed to purchase DTx Pharma for $1 billion. Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Adam Golden and Jenny Hochenberg. DTx Pharma, which is based in San Diego, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partners Jason Breen and Robert Ishii.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 20, 2023, 6:40 PM

