Thoma Bravo has agreed to sell machine identity management platform Venafi to CyberArk for $1.5 billion in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins. The transaction, announced May 20, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Corey Fox, Bradley Reed and Brett Nelson. CyberArk, which is based in Newton, Massachusetts, was advised by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Josh Dubofsky, Josh Kiernan and Leah Sauter.

May 21, 2024, 11:01 AM

