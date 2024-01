Corporate Deal

Car rental company Sixt SE was counseled by Norton Rose Fulbright in a bond offering valued at an aggregate 500 million euros ($543 million). The Norton Rose team was led by partner Christoph Enderstein. Underwriters for the offering, including BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit Group, were advised by Dentons. The Dentons team included partner Oliver Dreher.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2024, 10:33 AM

nature of claim: /