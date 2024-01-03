Corporate Deal

Myers Industries has agreed to acquire Signature Systems, a composite matting ground protection manufacturer and distributor, for $350 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 2, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Akron, Ohio-based Myers Industries was advised by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partner Evan Rosen. Signature Systems, which is based in Flower Mound, Texas, was represented by a Honigman team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 03, 2024, 10:41 AM

