Corporate Deal

The Kraft Heinz Co. announced that it has agreed to sell its powdered cheese business to food and beverage manufacturer Kerry Group. The transaction, announced Aug. 30, is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Kraft Heinz is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Saee Muzumdar. Counsel information for Kerry Group, which is based in Tralee, Ireland, was not immediately available.