Corporate Deal

The private equity business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has agreed to acquire Adler & Allan, an environmental clean-up operations firm, from an affiliate of Sun European Partners in a deal guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Linklaters. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by Linklaters. Sun European Partners was represented by a Weil Gotshal team led by partners Marco Compagnoni and Martin Weatherston-Wilson.

Business Services

April 30, 2024, 12:48 PM

nature of claim: /