Corporate Deal

Spaldy Investments Ltd. and other investors have agreed to place an aggregate 925 million pound ($1.1 billion) investment in Metro Bank plc. London-based Spaldy was advised by Herbert Smith Freehills partners Clive Cunningham and Caroline Rae. Counsel information for Metro Bank was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

October 10, 2023, 10:40 AM

nature of claim: /