Corporate Deal

CTRL Group Ltd., a marketing and advertising services provider, filed with the SEC on March 15 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Ogier and the Crone Law Group. The underwriters, led by Pacific Century Securities, are represented by VCL Law.

Technology

March 18, 2024, 12:11 PM

