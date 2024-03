Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Bregal Milestone announced a majority growth investment in asset management firm Evli Alexander Incentives. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Bregal Milestone was advised by a White & Case team led by partner Victor Aberg. Evli Group was represented by Castren & Snellman.

Banking & Financial Services

March 07, 2024, 11:27 AM

