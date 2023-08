Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the joint book running managers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1.1 billion. The issuance was announced Aug. 2 by Reading, Pennsylvania-based Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP. The Davis Polk team included partner Pedro Bermeo. The notes come due 2028.

Business Services

August 03, 2023, 7:08 AM

nature of claim: /