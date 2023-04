Corporate Deal

Dentons guided Berlin-based KoRo Handels GmbH, a food products supplier, in closing a $20 million fundraising round. Investors included Associated British Foods PLC, Five Seasons Ventures, HV Capital, Haub Legacy Ventures, Partech and SevenVentures. The Dentons team was led by partner Thomas Schubert.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 27, 2023, 10:52 AM

