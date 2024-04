Corporate Deal

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has raised an aggregate $7.2 billion in funding after announcing the final close of the following submarkets; American Dynamism, Applications, Games, Infrastructure and Growth. Menlo Park, California-based Andreessen Horowitz was advised by a Cooley team led by partner Matthew Smith.

Investment Firms

April 17, 2024, 10:43 AM

nature of claim: /