Corporate Deal

J.M. Smucker has agreed to sell several pet food brands to Post Holdings Inc. for approximately $1.2 billion, in cash and stock. The transaction, announced Feb. 8, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the company's current fiscal year. Orrville, Ohio-based J.M. Smucker is advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton team is led by partners Steven A. Rosenblum and Ronald C. Chen. Counsel information for Post Holdings, which is based in St. Louis, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 09, 2023, 9:17 AM