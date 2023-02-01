Corporate Deal

Crown Bioscience has agreed to acquire the IndivuServ business unit of Indivumed GmbH, a physician-led oncology company, in a deal guided by Sidley Austin. The transaction, announced Jan. 25, is expected to close in April 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Diego-based Crown Bioscience is advised by a Sidley Austin team that includes partners Bjorn Holland, James Lu and Nicolai Schwarz-Gondek. Counsel information for Indivumed, based in Hamburg, Germany, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 01, 2023, 8:22 AM